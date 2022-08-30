Police think shooting in Troy park was drug-related

Aug. 30—TROY — Police suspect a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Troy Community Park on Adams Street was drug-related.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and dropped off at Kettering Health Hospital Troy around 7:28 p.m. after the Miami County Communication Center received a report of shots fired at the park at 7:21 p.m.

The man remained hospitalized Tuesday after being taken to Kettering Medical Center by helicopter Aug. 24 with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed, Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said Tuesday.

A video of the shooting taken by a witness was released by police and resulted in calls from people with information, Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said.

Police are trying to put together what led up to the shooting and what happened just after, he said. A group of at least five people were around the shooting, with four vehicles seen in the area or leaving immediately after the shooting.

Police identified some of the people and are in the process of talking with or attempting to talk with them. Information from cameras in the area also were helpful, Kunkleman said.

"We have some good information that we are following up on," he said.