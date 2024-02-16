Police think victim, suspects surprised each other during robbery near Capitol Campus

Olympia police continue to follow leads in a robbery that was reported near the Capitol Campus last week, but the two suspects remain at large, a spokesman for the department said Thursday.

About 9 a.m. Feb. 8, a man was inside a residence in the 1600 block of Sylvester Street Southwest, which is immediately south of the Capitol Campus, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

The man was going about his day, Lower said, when he suddenly confronted two men inside the residence holding personal property from it.

Police think the suspects didn’t realize someone was in the house, Lower said.

“There was no indication that they knew each other,” he added.

The man was then assaulted and his phone was taken before the suspects fled from the scene. Olympia police later issued a news release to say that multiple firearms were taken from the residence.

The suspects were last seen driving away in a Ford Explorer from the early 2000s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.

The Olympia Police Department released surveillance footage stills of two white male suspects who were seen fleeing a private residence in the South Capitol neighborhood after stealing firearms and electronics.