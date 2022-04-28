Police make third arrest in 2021 murder of Arlington man, 20, shot through front door

Police in Arlington have arrested a third person in connection to the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Omar Juma, according to a news release.

Roderion Coleman, 20, was arrested April 22 and has been charged with one count of capital murder. Dillen Fields, 25, and Darrian Hammonds, 24, were charged last year in the shooting.

Police said Juma was trying to hold the front door to his Arlington home, in the 8100 block of York Beach Place, when a gunman fired at him through the door, hitting him. Juma was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Coleman, Juma arrived at his home around 4:15 a.m. on March 16, 2021. He walked into his home and then back out to his car to get something he’d left behind. While he was outside, police said Juma encountered one of his attackers and a physical altercation ensued.

Juma went back into his home with the suspect following him, trying to force his or her way into the home. Juma and another person inside pushed back on the front door to try to keep it closed. When Juma and the other person got the door closed, police said the suspect fired through the doorway and hit Juma in the neck.

Police said surveillance footage from a nearby home showed a bright red four door vehicle parking diagonally from Juma’s home and a person opening and closing the back right passenger door multiple times, according to the warrant. Police said at around 4:30, the passenger is seen exiting the vehicle and sprinting toward Juma’s residence. Less than two minutes later, the person is seen running back to the car, which sped away from the scene.

Police used the surveillance footage as well as images from a party Juma attended earlier in the night to identify Hammonds as the shooter, according to the warrant. Police said an anonymous tip also identified Hammonds and said the other two people in the vehicle were men later identified as Fields and Coleman.

Police said in the arrest warrant affidavit that Coleman arranged for a marijuana transaction with Juma leading up to Juma’s death.