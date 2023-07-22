Police:Thirdsuspect arrested in connection with threats to shoot Wendy's employees in Windsor Locks

Jul. 21—On Wednesday,Windsor Locks officers were waiting for Wong-Sanh as he was released from Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers. He was charged with several crimes, including larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He appeared in Superior Court in Hartford on Thursday, where a judge maintained his bond at $750,000. Wong-Sanh is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 15.

The incident at Wendy's on Route 75 dates to June 5, when officers responded to the building for reports that a man had threatened to shoot employees, according to police.

Employees reported that the suspects were dissatisfied with an order made via drive-thru and came inside the building under the guise of making a complaint. Once inside, the suspects threatened to shoot the employees and stick a gun in one employee's mouth, according to police.

Police spotted the suspects in a vehicle and pursued them onto Route 20, where officers used stop sticks to deflate their tires. The tires held up until the suspects approached Exit 38 on Interstate 91, when the suspects fled on foot, police said.

Police captured Govanni Nelson, 20, of New York, and Kenneth Harris, 20 of Hartford. Eventually, police identified Wong-Sanh as the third man, who was by that time in the custody of the Department of Correction for violating his parole, according to police.

Thursday, Windsor Locks officers were waiting for Wong-Sanh as he was released from Osborn and took him into custody, police said.

—

CT dog bitten by rattlesnake 'regaining his confidence'

—

Founders expect to open Windsor's Dudleytown Brewing soon