Police thought a Miami area murder suspect would go to Cuba via Mexico. He got 99 miles

Investigators on Friday’s shooting death of Albert Pina on the edge of Hialeah expected suspect Roberto Rodriguez to try to get to Texas, cross into Mexico and get to Cuba from there.

Rodriguez didn’t get north of Belle Glade.

The 34-year-old went about 99 miles, from Hialeah Gardens to Hendry County before turning himself in to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Miami-Dade police said.

Rodriguez is wanted for second-degree murder after Pina was found Friday evening shot to death in the driver’s seat of a truck that crashed into a semi-trailer parking lot at 10500 NW 138th St.

