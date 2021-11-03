Police: Threat at Lapel Middle School 'an ill-conceived joke'

Nov. 3—LAPEL — The Lapel Police Department has determined that a social media post of a juvenile holding a weapon accompanied by the caption "Don't come to school tomorrow," was an ill-conceived joke and not intended as a threat.

LPD initiated an investigation Monday evening in cooperation with Lapel Middle School after being notified of the post, which was made on Snapchat. No charges are being filed.

"During the investigation, it was determined that there were three middle school students involved with the photo and that only two of them had knowledge of the photo being posted onto social media," according to a prepared statement by LPD Chief Kelly Naselroad. "The third student was the juvenile in the photo."

The Herald Bulletin does not identify juveniles involved in police investigations.

Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields could not be reached for comment.

However, according to the statement, "The Frankton-Lapel Community Schools have addressed the discipline of the students in accordance with the corporation student handbook."

One of the students sent another a photo of himself holding a weapon along with a joke about him trying to be gangster. The recipient was in possession of the photo since July but altered and posted it Monday.

"He stated he never thought that the photo would be considered a threat against the school or the students, but instead just thought it was a funny joke," the statement said. "The investigation revealed that none of the students had easy access to any firearms."

The subject of the photo told investigators he was unaware the photo had been sent to a third party and posted with a new caption.

None of the juveniles had a history of discipline with the school, the statement said.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.