Police: Threats trigger security restrictions at Latrobe hospital, lead to charge

Dec. 21—A Hempfield man was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats stemming from a disturbance Friday and Saturday at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Paul D. White Jr., 37, is accused of making threatening remarks concerning the hospital and its staff while at the emergency room, prompting tightened security, according to Latrobe police.

White was at the hospital because a family member was a patient there, police said.

Emergency room staff told police White was "extremely disruptive" and that he said, "I blow up cars for the Pagans (motorcycle gang)," according to a court document filed by police.

Staff said White also claimed to "have enough military background to take care of this place," and that he was "extremely disrespectful" to a doctor, whom he said he was going to "find."

White had left the hospital when police began their investigation, but he later returned and was taken into custody.

Hospital staff and police interpreted his remarks as a threat to use explosives at the facility, police said.

As a response, police said, the hospital temporarily restricted access to two entrances, where it posted security guards and screened all those who entered for potential weapons.

White was arraigned on the third-degree felony charge and was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.

