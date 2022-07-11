Police: Three arrested after traffic stop, scuffle

Jul. 11—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Three people were arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation led to a scuffle in which one of the passenger got ahold of an officer's Taser gun, according to police.

Joshua Clemens, 32, of Newfoundland in Wayne County, was found to have three active warrants out on him from three different law enforcement agencies in two different counties when he was taken into custody in the area of the Ocean State Job Lot on Friday, according to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department.

Jena Rice, of Roseto (Northampton County) and Bonnie Gunderman, of Salem Township, were also arrested at the scene and will be charged at a later date, according to township police — Rice on charges of identity theft and providing a false identification to law enforcement, and Gunderman for disorderly conduct and traffic violations.

According to the township police, which released a report via Facebook about the incident on Sunday afternoon:

Officers made a traffic stop in the area of the Ocean State building on Kidder Street around 8 p.m. on Friday for a vehicle code violation.

Upon making contact with the occupants of the stopped vehicle, Gunderman became unruly and disorderly in protest of the traffic stop.

Clemens tried to identify himself by the name of his deceased brother Zacharia Clemens, and Rice identified herself by her sister's name, Jerica Getz.

When officers went to detain Clemens, he pulled away from an arresting officer, causing the officer to fall and sustain an injury while Clemens attempted to flee.

Another officer deployed his Taser, which had little to no effect on Clemens.

The ensuing scuffle between officers and Clemens lasted about three minutes, and resulted in Clemens at one point gaining control of an officer's Taser.

He was ultimately subdued and taken into custody.

A background check on Clemens turned up warrants from Pike and Wayne counties, including one from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

After being taken to the hospital for medical clearance, Clemens was arraigned on Saturday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Ferris Webby.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer without lawful authorization and flight to avoid apprehension.

Misdemeanor charges against Clemens included resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, providing a false identification to a law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clemens was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, and is being held on $75,000 bail in addition to the three active warrants.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.