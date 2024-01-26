Police: Three charged for sale of nicotine, tobacco products to underage customers in Bristol

Three businesses in Bristol were found to have sold nicotine or tobacco products to underage customers during compliance checks conducted by state and local officials Wednesday.

The unannounced inspections were carried out by the Bristol Police Department Narcotic Enforcement Team and members of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, according to police.

The compliance checks came in the wake of police receiving information that led them to believe several smoke shops and tobacco retailers in Bristol were illegally selling products to underage customers. Police said officials used undercover agents who were underage during the inspections Wednesday.

During the investigation, 25-year-old Amr Hadi, a clerk at the Haze Smoke Shop at 274 Middle St., was charged with sale of electronic nicotine system or vapor product to minors, according to police.

Marisa Rodriguez, 44, owner of Lite It Up Smokeshop at 350 Lake Ave., faces the same charge, police said.

Police said 42-year-old Asim Saleem, a clerk at the Gas Man gas station at 180 Riverside Ave., was also charged with sale of electronic nicotine system or vapor product to minors.

Police noted that several businesses on Farmington Avenue as well as Middle, Pine and North Main streets were found in compliance with the state’s tobacco and nicotine laws.