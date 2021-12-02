El Paso police: Three dead in vehicle collision at Lower Valley intersection

Three deaths from a traffic collision have been confirmed in the Lower Valley by El Paso police.

The collision occurred Wednesday afternoon on North Loop Drive and Lee Trevino Drive.

A fast-moving SUV slams into an 18-wheeler with a powerful impact that appears to lift the trailer off the ground at the intersection, according to security camera video from a nearby business shown by Channel 4-KDBC.

Police officials have giving no further information as the wreck remained under investigation Wednesday night by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

More: Socorro Police: Domestic incident leads to large police chase, suspect firing gun from vehicle

More: El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales accused of violating state law by Texas Ethics Commission

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso police: Three deaths confirmed due to vehicle collision