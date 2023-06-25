Police: Three elderly people killed inside Newton home, search underway for culprit

Newton police are investigating after three elderly people were found dead in their home Sunday morning.

Officers found the three deceased individuals in a home in the Nonantum neighborhood in Newton around 10:14 a.m., according to Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. A preliminary investigation deemed the scene a homicide.

Police say they are actively searching for the person or persons responsible.

The portion of Broadway Street between Churchill and Linwood Avenues is closed while officials investigate the large crime scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

“As always, residents are asked to remain vigilant, check door and window locks and report any suspicious activity to Newton Police at 617-796-2123. In an emergency call 911,” the Middlesex DA’s said in a statement.

