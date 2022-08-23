Police: Three Fairfield High School students charged following shooting threat

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, the Fairfield Police Department was notified about a social media post threatening a school shooting would occur on Tuesday.

Police said although the threat did not specifically mention a local school would be targeted, they proceeded as if it had.

Officials said school administrators and all school resource officers were notified about the threat, and additional security measures were put in place.

Investigators began searching for the individuals responsible for the post.

Around 10:30 am on Tuesday, three Fairfield High School students identified as the group behind the threat, police said.

They were taken into custody by the school’s resource officer. The students have been charged with inducing panic and have been released to their parents pending a court hearing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fairfield High School students charged following shooting threat