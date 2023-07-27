Police: Three female victims pulled from water at Mayflower Beach, conditions unknown

Dennis Police are investigating three possible drownings at Mayflower Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Lieutenant Peter Benson said officers responded to the Cape Cod beach just before 3 p.m. after the Dennis Beach Department reported they had pulled a total of three possible drowning victims from the water.

As emergency crews arrived at the beach, three female victims were identified as having been pulled from the water in various stages of medical distress, according to Lt. Benson.

Each victim was transported to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Dennis police detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident and gathering information about the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW