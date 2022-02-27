Police: Three local sex offenders have absconded from registry requirements

Feb. 26—EAU CLAIRE — Three local convicted sex offenders have absconded from their state sex offender registry requirements and warrants have been issued for their arrests, police say.

Brandon A. Gaston, 45, Leigh M. Beebe, 41, and Joshua E. Wakefield, 37, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of failing to update information as a sex offender.

According to the criminal complaints:

Gaston was convicted of a felony count of second-degree sexual assault in November 2012 in Eau Claire County. He was also convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault in October 2000 in Stephenson, Ill. He is required to register as a sex offender and be on GPS monitoring for the rest of his life.

Gaston is required to report any changes to his residence, employment, schooling and internet identifiers to the state Department of Corrections. He is also required to respond within 10 days to any letters sent to him by the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Gaston was released from prison in December and was placed at a residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire.

DOC officials learned that Gaston cut his GPS bracelet off after he got to the area and threw it off a westbound ramp while traveling on Highway 29.

A letter was sent to Gaston at the Randall Street address on Dec. 23 but was returned Jan. 5 with "not at this address" written on the envelope.

Gaston's whereabouts have been unknown to the sex offender registry since Dec. 23.

Beebe was convicted of two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault in January 2012 in Eau Claire County. This conviction mandates lifetime sex offender registration. He is also required to report any changes in his status and respond to all letters from the registry.

Beebe failed to report to the Eau Claire County Jail as directed in January. He allowed his GPS bracelet to die as of Jan. 19. He left the Maple Manor Motel, where he had been residing, on Jan. 13.

Beebe's whereabouts have been unknown to the sex offender registry since Jan. 23.

Wakefield was convicted of a felony count of child enticement in October 2015 in Eau Claire County.

Wakefield is required to report any changes in his status and respond to all letters from the registry.

The last time anyone from the DOC had spoken to Wakefield was on Oct. 14. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 20 because of allegations he was involved in criminal activity.

Wakefield's whereabouts have been unknown to the sex offender registry since Oct. 30.

Beebe and Wakefield are being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Beebe was convicted of a felony count of failing to update information as a sex offender in May 2019 in Eau Claire County. Wakefield is being prosecuted as a repeat offender based on his 2015 child enticement conviction.

If convicted of the new charges, all three men could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.