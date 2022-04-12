Police: Three men arrested in armed robbery of South Seattle squatter

Police arrested three men who robbed a squatter in an abandoned home in South Seattle Monday.

Seattle police said that at 6:44 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a man who said he had been squatting inside a nearby abandoned home when three men — two armed with handguns — entered the house and claimed they owned it.

The man said he was held at gunpoint and ordered to remove all his clothes. The men then stole his wallet, cellphone and jewelry, according to a SPD significant incident report, which did not include the address.

The men then gave the victim back his clothing and told him to leave the house.

Police said the victim gave a detailed description of the handguns used in the crime and the items stolen, including the year and denomination of cash that was in his wallet.

The victim also told police the men had been driving a white pickup and the men and their truck were still at the home.

Officers went to the home and found the truck, which had one man inside. The two other men were seen leaving the house and were identified by the victim as the men who had robbed him.

Officers said they spoke with the three men and developed probable cause to get a search warrant for the truck and house.

With the help of K-9 Loki, police found a .44 Magnum revolver and a small semi-automatic handgun.

Police said they also recovered two large-caliber fireworks that were on one of the men.

All three men were booked into jail for investigation of first-degree robbery. One man was also booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP