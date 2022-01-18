Police: Three men charged following weekend exchange of gunfire in Newark

Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
·2 min read
FILE
FILE

Three men were arrested and charged with felonious assault over the weekend after an exchange of gunfire in Newark.

Hakeem Holt, 28, of Columbus; Shaqkeim Lloyd, 26, of Newark; and Ni-Shan Rawls, 23, of Mansfield, were arrested and each charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Newark police were called to the 200 block of North Wing Street for a call of shots fired Monday. Upon arrival, officers found six spent .380-caliber shell casings in the road, and four bullet holes in a home in that block.

Police said the 911 caller reported hearing the shots and seeing a maroon SUV with dark tinted windows flee the scene. The agency said officers stopped a vehicle matching the description and detained the driver, identified as Holt, and the passenger, identified as Rawls.

Officers reported noting two bullet holes in the driver's side of the vehicle and a flat tire on the rear driver's side of the vehicle.

Executing a search warrant for the vehicle, Newark police reported to have found 57 pills, suspected to be oxycodone, and a .380-caliber Smith & Wessen pistol hidden under the center console.

After forcing entry into the home due to lack of response from the occupants, Newark police said they found Lloyd and a female inside the home.

The agency said surveillance video from surrounding residences showed a Chevy Tahoe pull up to the home, two men exit the vehicle and enter the home. Later, police said the two men are seen leaving the home and getting back into the Tahoe. Police said the occupant of the home is seen exiting the front door and exchanging words with the men entering the vehicle.

"The vehicle drives out of frame momentarily, then comes back around where an exchange of gunfire, between the vehicle and the occupant of the home, can be seen," the complaint stated. Police noted the occupant of the home on the video was wearing red shorts, and Lloyd was wearing the same shorts when detained.

Executing a search warrant of the home, Newark police reported finding two firearms, a 9mm Century and a .40-caliber Glock, hidden in a minor's room. Police also noted finding four spent shell casings hidden in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

A grand jury will review the case for possible indictment and possible additional charges. If convicted, each defendant faces up to eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Three men charged following gunfire exchange in Newark

