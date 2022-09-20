Police: Three men found with stolen guns

Sep. 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Three Johnstown men were jailed Sunday after they were found with stolen guns at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex, authorities allege.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were viewing live video from Oakhurst Homes when they spotted several people in the area of Building 12 who they believed were involved in previous crimes.

Arrested were Zakean Hassan Davis, 23, of the 300 block of Dorothy Avenue; Dymire Quinzell Cockett, 19, of the 1000 block of Linton Street; and Zakee De Hampton-Hennie, 20, of the 300 block of Dorothy Avenue.

According to a complaint affidavit, police allegedly spotted Cockett exit an apartment in Building 12, concealing a large item under his shirt and inside his waistband. Cockett walked to a group of people and removed what appeared to be an AR-style rifle. He placed the rifle in the back of a white Chevrolet four-door sedan.

When police arrived, they detained the three men and seized three stolen firearms — an S&W M&P-15 (.223) and a Glock 45 (9mm), both reported stolen out of Johnstown, and a Tauru PT709 (9mm), reported stolen out of Adams Township. Police also seized an S&W SD 40 VE (.40).

The trio face charges of theft, receiving stolen property and illegally possessing firearms.

Davis and Hampton-Hennie were arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $750,000.

Cockett was freed after posting 10% of $60,000 bond.