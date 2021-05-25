Police: Three men overdosed in vehicle

May 25—Delhi police said three men were arrested earlier this month after being treated for drug overdoses.

According to a media release from police Chief Michael Mills, police responded on May 8 to a parking lot for a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a running motor vehicle.

Police found three men who all appeared to be suffering from an opioid overdose. Officers requested ambulances and administered aid to the individuals, including the administration of Narcan, the release said. The three men were transported by ambulance to O'Connor Hospital for treatment. An evaluation of the driver by a police drug recognition expert and the discovery of a small amount of heroin in the vehicle resulted in the arrests of:

—Ronald Alston, 60, of Portlandville, for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

—Charles C. David Jr., 69, of Delhi for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

—Thaddeus F. David, 67, of Portlandville, for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The three men were released with appearance tickets returnable to the Delhi Town Court.

