Police: Three Men pull gift card scam at business

May 28—Glynn County police are warning the public to be aware of cons after a cashier at Sam's Club in Brunswick was flimflamed out of thousands of dollars.

Three men talking fast in international accents bamboozled a cashier out of several thousand dollars in a topsy-turvy gift card scam, Glynn County police said.

The con job included a phony Pennsylvania driver's license, which was registered to a deceased woman, police said.

The crooks apparently went through the motions of buying gift cards from Sam's Club, only to seek a refund of the cash they used to purchase them, police said.

The cash refund ended up a wash, but the convoluted transaction was apparently just a smoke screen for the real racket, according to the police report.

Only afterward did a manager realize the cards had been activated before they were returned. The men used a cell phone to snap photos of the gift card numbers before returning them.

The manager "immediately checked the balances on the gift cards and determined all had been reduced to a balance of zero" by the con men, but it was too late, the police report said.

Police have store surveillance video of the men while they were inside Sam's Club, but the store's exterior video did not capture any identifying information about the getaway vehicle, police said.

The men entered Sam's Club shortly after 4 p.m. May 21. While making attempts to flirt with the female cashier, the "three foreign males" purchased the eight cards with cash, the report said. In a harried and bewildering manner, the men later proceeded to return the cards for a refund.

The man with the phony ID "kept taking back the stacks of cash and counting and then (he) would give them back," the police report. They told the cashier she was pretty and that she had nice hair, among other flattery.

Police "determined she was purposely being confused by the three men during the transaction," the report said.

Story continues

The men eventually received the cash refund, leaving behind the eight gift cards and the bogus ID, police said. The man who did most of the talking told the cashier they were going outside to get more money and that they would be right back, the report indicated.

Afterward, the manager "realized the cashier had finalized the transaction prior to the suspect taking his money back," activating the cards, and then cashed out by the thieves, police said.

The investigation continues.