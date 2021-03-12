Police find three-year-old girl at drug scene

Mar. 11—A 3-year-old girl remains with family members after police found her at a residence laden with various drugs and paraphernalia.

At approximately 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, the Logansport Police Department was assisting the Cass County Probation Department with a search of 310 Michael St. Upon arrival, they were granted entrance into the residence, where methamphetamine, heroin, controlled substances, and synthetic marijuana (also known as spice) were found, said LPD Lt. Brad Miller.

Miller said the child was okay, and the Department of Child Services was called to the scene to take care of the girl. She was later placed with other family members.

But two occupants of the house, purportedly the child's parents, and a guest were booked at the Cass County Jail.

Shawn A. Norton, 32, Logansport, faces five felonies on charges of neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a syringe. He also has been charged with two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance — possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

He remains at the jail on a $1,000 cash/$5,000 surety bond with a 15-day probation hold. His case has been filed in Cass Superior Court 1. Future court dates have not yet been set.

The other occupant of the house, Christene Nichole Shepherd, 28, Logansport, also faces five felonies. She has been charged with neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a syringe. Her misdemeanor offenses include possession of a controlled substance — possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV drug, and possession of paraphernalia.

She bonded out of jail. Her Superior Court 1 initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.

Richard Eugene Perkinson, 36, Lafayette, who was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance, has bonded out of jail.

His case will be heard in Cass Superior Court 2. Court dates have not been set as of today.

