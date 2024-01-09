Police find three people shot, dead after a major house fire in Kentucky

Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a home that had caught fire in Robertson County Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The fire happened at a residence in Dry Ridge on Oak Ridge Road. KSP said firefighters learned that three people may be inside the burning building while fighting the fire, but they were unable to enter the home due to the intensity of the fire.

Investigators were able to go into the house approximately six and a half hours after the fire was reported, according to KSP. They found three dead adults, all three of whom had gunshot wounds. One of them had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, KSP said.

KSP has not released the identities of the victims due to having to notify out-of-state family members. KSP said the fire was still under investigation Tuesday.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.