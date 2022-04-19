Police: Three restaurant burglaries Tuesday may be connected

Wichita Falls Police are looking for the public's help after investigating multiple business burglaries Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls Police investigated multiple business burglaries Tuesday morning including one at the Burger King on Holliday Road where it appeared the suspect broke in through the drive-thru window.

According to WFPD public information officer Jeff Hughes:

Police were sent to three separate, but related restaurant burglaries, the Burger King on Holliday Street, Sonic on Jacksboro Highway and the Sonic on Kemp Boulevard.

Wichita Falls police released a surveillance photo of a possible burglary suspect.

According to a police press release, an individual can be seen in a surveillance video wearing a dark grey or black hoodie, face mask, white gloves, dark gray sweatpants that were sagging, red/white boxers, white socks and black/white Nike shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack. The suspect was seen arriving and leaving on foot.

Anyone that has any information about this suspect or the crimes can call 940-761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police: Three restaurant burglaries Tuesday in Wichita Falls may be connected