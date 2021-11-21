Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop

Nov. 21—Three small children were found abandoned at a Calhoun truck stop, according to reports.

According to Calhoun Police Department reports:

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Love's Travel Stop, 1081 Belwood Road, after three children were reported having been abandoned.

The three small children were dropped off by a female, along with a note reading "we have been kidnapped."

Tennessee State Patrol troopers stopped the vehicle the female was driving, and she was then returned to Calhoun as part of the investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the children were all safe and returned to their grandmother. According to police, the children are from Atlanta.