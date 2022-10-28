Police: Three suspects identified in Solomon Homes attack on school bus matron

Oct. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — All three adult women accused of attacking a Greater Johnstown School District school bus matron on Wednesday have been identified, Johnstown police said Thursday.

One of the three woman had been arrested as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Chad Miller, and warrants had been issued for the other two.

Miller said he expected charges against them to be completed on Friday.

The accused women allegedly boarded a school bus at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday at a bus stop in Johnstown's Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly struck the bus matron in the head and body, according to a press release issued by Johnstown police. Children were on the bus at the time.

The alleged victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police described the alleged attack as being "without provocation."

"This is a heinous act that put our children and those working to protect our children in physical danger," police said in the press release. "These women will be ... charged with all applicable crimes in which they committed. Behavior like this should not be condoned and tolerated in our community and city."

Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio issued a statement on Facebook reminding parents that entering a district vehicle without prior authorization will result in trespassing charges and the potential for their student to be removed from district transportation.

"In the simplest words, stay off our buses or you will be arrested," Arcurio said in the statement.