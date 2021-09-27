Police: Three suspects involved in Saturday homicide

Sep. 27—Three suspects were booked into jail on charges of murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after a murder victim was discovered in the 800 block of Royal Avenue Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a possible assault with an armed suspect in the 800 block of Royal Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival at the residence, officers located suspect Brycen Scofield in the backyard.

"Scofield ran back inside the home, but eventually came out when officers called him on the phone," according to Medford police.

He was detained without further incident. Officers found a deceased male inside the house — the apparent victim of "homicidal violence." Suspects allegedly attempted to hide the victim and clean the scene.

The male victim was identified as 24-year-old Aaron Stitt.

Detectives determined three suspects were involved in the murder, "after inviting the victim over earlier in the day to rob him of personal property," according to police.

Detectives believe the fatal assault was executed with blunt force objects. Firearms were recovered at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

Suspects Austin Michael McLeod, 25, Dylan Suede McLeod, 22, and Brycen Scofield, 20, are being held without bail.