Police: Three teens driving in car shoot BB gun at other vehicles

Oct. 19—EAU CLAIRE — Three teens driving on Eau Claire's south side shot a BB gun at other vehicles, damaging those vehicles, police say.

Mason J. Hrnciar, 19, of Mayville, Jacob F. Metzenbauer, 17, of Chippewa Falls, and Enrique A. Sveum, 19, of Adams, were each charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with various misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property as a party to a crime.

A $2,000 signature bond was set for all three teens. As conditions of their bond, the teens cannot have contact with their victims or possess BB guns or facsimile weapons.

The teens return to court Dec. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man called police to report that the rear window of his vehicle was shattered as he was shopping at Walmart at about 7:15 p.m. on Friday. He said he was in the store for 15 minutes and came out to find the window damaged.

A witness told police she was walking to her car, which was parked nearby, and was struck in the arm by a cylindrical object. About 10 seconds later, the woman said she heard glass break and saw the damage to the man's car window.

The woman said this caused her to be afraid. She hid behind a car and called Walmart to explain what happened in the parking lot.

Following the Walmart incident, police were informed that there were people shooting BB guns near Oakwood Mall and damaging vehicles. A witness provided the license plate number of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was located and stopped on Gateway Drive. The occupants were Hrnciar, Metzenbauer, Sveum and a female.

A woman then approached police to say that the people in the suspect vehicle shot at her car as well. The woman said she and her friend were at a gas station at Gateway Drive when they got into a conversation with the teens in the suspect vehicle.

The teens were making rude and disrespectful comments toward the women and one of the women told them to knock it off.

The women then got into their car and noticed that their windows were cracked.

The women left the gas station and soon realized the suspect vehicle was following them. One of the women said she could then hear projectiles hitting her car and windows. The woman said 15 to 25 shots were taken at her car.

Police officers in the area arrived a short time later and pulled the suspect car over, the woman said.

Officers found BB guns in the suspect vehicle. Metzenbauer said he did all the shooting during the incident. Hrnciar and Sveum said Metzenbauer brought all the guns into the car.