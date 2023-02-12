Police: Three teens - one with ankle monitor - crash stolen car into people at SeaTac hotel

Three teens were arrested Sunday morning after crashing a stolen car into a hotel, fighting with hotel staff, then crashing the car after a brief chase, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car that crashed into the Doubletree Hotel in the 18700 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac.

Witnesses said the driver drove into the hotel’s valet area and struck several people inside.

The driver then had a physical altercation with someone at the hotel before getting back into the car and driving away.

According to KCSO, one of the hotel employees sustained minor injuries.

As the car left the area, a deputy spotted it and started to follow. The driver refused to stop and deputies chased the car.

The driver went into an apartment complex where one of the juveniles jumped out of the car, where they were detained.

While attempting to flee the apartment complex, the driver hit several vehicles, including a King County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies also attempted to stop the car with spike strips.

The driver made their way onto southbound Interstate 5, where the driver lost control and crashed around 272nd and I-5. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

During the investigation, detectives determined the driver was a 15-year-old male, the passenger was a 15-year-old female and the person that jumped out at the apartment complex was a 15-year-old male with an ankle monitor.

Detectives also determined their car had been stolen just hours prior.

The driver was taken to a hospital for medical attention and later booked into juvenile detention on charges of first-degree assault, eluding, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The other two teens were released.