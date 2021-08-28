Police: Three teens shot, one fatally in related shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night

Two teenagers were injured and a third was fatally shot Friday night in what police believe are separate but related shootings.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Southway in northwest Baltimore for a shooting around 7:16 p.m., police said. They found two 18-year-old males with gunshot wounds; both were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, according to law enforcement.

Around the time police were investigating the shooting, officers responded to reports of a second shooting in the 3000 block of Druid Park Drive, police said.

There, police found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the front seat of a vehicle. He was transported to shock trauma, where he was pronounced dead soon thereafter, according to police.

Detectives believe the third victim was shot in Loyola Southway as well, then fled to Druid Park Drive.

Police ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those who want to remain anonymous can call in tips to 1-866-7LOCKUP.