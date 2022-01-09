Police: Three victims hospitalized after shooting in Queensgate Friday night

Three victims were transported to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in Queensgate, Cincinnati Police said.

At approximately 10:43 p.m, officers responded to the intersection of Gest Street and Dalton Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police said that three victims transported themselves from the intersection to a nearby fire station located on the 2100 block of West 8th Street.

The three victims were then transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Friday night, District One officers were on the scene of the shooting.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

Police did not say if they have any suspects at this time.

