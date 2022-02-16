Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pierre Trudeau
    15th Prime Minister of Canada (1919-2000)
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A showdown appeared to be shaping up in Ottawa’s nearly three-week siege by truckers protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions as police in the capital warned drivers on Wednesday to leave immediately or risk arrest.

The big rigs parked outside Parliament represented the movement’s last stronghold after demonstrators abandoned their sole remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border.

With that, all border crossings were open for the first time in more than two weeks of unrest, centering attention on the capital, where drivers defiantly ripped up warnings telling them to go home.

Authorities in yellow “police liaison” vests went from rig to rig, knocking on the doors and handing truckers leaflets informing them they could be prosecuted, lose their licenses and see their vehicles seized under Canada’s Emergencies Act. Police also began ticketing vehicles.

One protester shouted, “I will never go home!” Some threw the warning into a toilet put out on the street. Protesters sat in their trucks and honked their horns in a chorus that echoed loudly downtown.

There was no immediate word from police on when or if they might move in to clear the hundreds of trucks by force. But protest leaders braced for action on Wednesday.

“If it means that I need to go to prison, if I need to be fined in order to allow freedom to be restored in this country — millions of people have given far more for their freedom,” said David Paisley, who traveled to Ottawa with a friend who is a truck driver.

The warnings came two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the emergency law to try to break the protests.

“It’s not for politicians to tell police when and how to do things. What we have done with the emergency act is to make sure the police have the necessary tools,” Trudeau said Wednesday. “It’s something that I, like all residents of Ottawa, hope to happen soon.”

The crisis has become one of the most serious tests yet for Trudeau, the boyish-looking 50-year-old who has long channeled the star power — if not quite the political heft — of his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was prime minister a generation ago.

Some lawmakers are faulting the younger Trudeau for not moving more decisively against the protests, while others are accusing him of going too far in assuming emergency powers.

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings. The demonstrations by the self-styled Freedom Convoy initially focused on Canada's vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau himself.

On Wednesday, protesters who had stopped traffic and trade for a week along the U.S. border at Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, pulled away in tractors and trucks without any arrests.

Within hours, the crossing was fully open with no delays for commercial trucks, border officials said.

The protests have drawn support from right-wing extremists and have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S., triggering complaints in some quarters that America and its pandemic politics have been a bad influence on Canada.

Daniel Bulford, a protest leader who described himself as a former officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a recent member of Trudeau’s security detail, accused the Trudeau government of resorting to “extreme and authoritarian” measures to quell the demonstrations.

Protest organizers encouraged supporters to come to the capital to make it difficult for police to clear them out. But the nation’s top safety official warned them to stay away or face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, the premiers of two Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. governors sent a letter to Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden calling on them to end their nations’ vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the border.

Over the past weeks, authorities hesitated to move against many of the protesters around the country, citing in some cases a lack of manpower and fears of violence.

But the bumper-to-bumper occupation has infuriated many Ottawa residents, who have complained of being harassed and intimidated on the clogged streets. The rising frustration cost Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly his job this week.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa officials said 360 vehicles remained involved in the blockade in the city’s core, down from a high of roughly 4,000.

“They don’t want to give this up because this is their last stand, their last main hub,” said Michael Kempa, a criminology professor at the University of Ottawa.

An Ottawa child welfare agency advised parents at the demonstration to arrange for someone to take care of their children in the event of a police crackdown. Some protesters had their youngsters with them.

Police in the capital appeared to be following the playbook that authorities used over the weekend to break the blockade at the economically vital Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit. Police there handed out leaflets informing protesters they risked arrest.

After many of those demonstrators left, police moved in and arrested dozens who remained. The blockade had disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to curtail production.

Stephanie Carvin, who once worked for Canada’s domestic intelligence service and teaches national security at Carleton University in Ottawa, said police in the capital face a tricky situation. Some of the protesters are extremists, and police run the risk of violence if they try to disperse or arrest them, she said.

“The last thing we want is any kind of propaganda that can really feed the flames of this movement for years to come," Carvin said.

___

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writers Robert Bumsted in Ottawa and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Truckers end U.S. border blockade, siege in Ottawa proceeds

    Ottawa police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning Wednesday drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest.

  • Mounties Seize Weapons Cache, Arrest 11 In Anti-Vaccine Mandate Truckers Blockade

    Some of the truckers had access to weapons and a "willingness to use force against the police," Canadian officials said in a statement.

  • Canada police warn truckers to leave Ottawa, gov't blames extremists

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Wednesday started warning truck drivers blockading the downtown core that they should depart or face arrest, part of a promised crackdown to end a three-week-old protest over COVID restrictions. Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino blamed extremist groups for helping organize protests in Ottawa and at U.S. border crossings and repeated suggestions that some actors wanted to overthrow the Liberal government. Several of the individuals at Coutts have strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa, Mendicino told reporters.

  • Britain's vaccine officials advise 5- to 11-year-olds to get COVID shots

    Britain's vaccine officials on Wednesday advised that all children aged 5-11 should be offered COVID-19 shots, paving the way for a wider rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries. British health minister Sajid Javid said he would accept the advice for England. Britain has offered COVID-19 shots to vulnerable children, but has been slower than the likes of the United States and Israel in offering the vaccine to all 5- to 11-year-olds.

  • Coachella won’t require masks or covid vaccines when it returns in April

    For two years, California’s Coachella music festival has been on hiatus. It’s set to return to the desert town of Indio on April 17 without any covid restrictions at all, according to an update published on the festival’s website this week. “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” the update reads.

  • Report: Conspiracy theorists fuel bump in extremist killings

    Newer strains of far-right movements fueled by conspiracy theories, misogyny and anti-vaccine proponents contributed to a modest rise in killings by domestic extremists in the United States last year, according to a report released Tuesday by a Jewish civil rights group. Killings by domestic extremists increased from 23 in 2020 to at least 29 last year, with right-wing extremists killing 26 of those people in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League said in a report first provided to The Associated Press. The ADL’s report says white supremacists, antigovernment sovereign citizens and other adherents of long-standing movements were responsible for most of the 19 deadly attacks it counted in 2021.

  • 'There's a kid in the street': Jurors hear from neighbors in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes trial

    Testimony in the federal hate crimes trial against Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William Roddie Bryan is underway in Brunswick, GA.

  • Rep. Schroeder won't seek re-election in PA's 29th District this year

    After roughly a decade serving residents of the 29th District, Rep. Meghan Schroeder announced she will not be seeking a third term this year.

  • Ottawa's police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada

    Ottawa’s police chief was ousted Tuesday amid criticism of his inaction against the trucker protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital for over two weeks, while the number of blockades maintained by demonstrators at the U.S. border dropped to just one. The twin developments came a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act and threatened to take tough legal and financial measures to end the unrest in Ottawa and beyond by protesters decrying the country's COVID-19 restrictions and Trudeau's government.

  • Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Ottawa

    Police in Canada's capital are telling protesting truckers who've paralyzed the city for more than two weeks that it's time to leave. Ottawa police began handing out notices and threatening arrests Wednesday near the Parliament building. (Feb. 16)

  • Scientists solve 5,000-year-old cold case by testing Stone Age skeleton for algae

    British scientists have cracked a 5,000-year-old cold case by testing for algae in the bone marrow of a Stone Age skeleton.

  • Despite Ukraine Worries, Fed Minutes, Market Sees Promising Action

    Breadth went from solidly negative to five-to-three positive at the close, and the Russell 2000 and Nasdaq 100 showed a little muscle flexing.

  • Nearly 500 arrested in statewide human trafficking operation

    Dozens of law enforcement agencies across California arrested nearly 500 people in a weeklong operation targeting human trafficking, authorities said.

  • Hezbollah chief boasts of drones, precision-guided missiles

    The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah revealed Wednesday that his militant group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in their possession into precision-guided munitions. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah has been working on improving its military capabilities, revealing that last summer, Hezbollah fighters conducted the largest training exercise since the group was formed in 1982.

  • Violence in Mexico: Gunmen kill mourners at Juárez funeral; army busts 'El Fantasma'

    Mourners were killed when gunmen attacked Juárez funeral services amid drug cartel and migrant smuggling developments in the region.

  • Ottawa police warn of arrest for 'anyone blocking streets'

    Police in Ottawa on Wednesday warned truckers blocking downtown streets that they could be arrested if they did not leave the area as authorities look to bring an end to protests over COVID-19 restrictions."You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested," police said on Wednesday in a notice to protesters."You must immediately cease...

  • Mexican national accused of aiding Russian intelligence in US pleads guilty

    A Mexican man accused of aiding Russian intelligence in the U.S. on Tuesday pleaded guilty to acting within the United States on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the attorney general.Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, 36, was a resident of Singapore at the time of conviction.Fuentes, who has "spent significant time in Russia," was told by a Russian government official to follow a person who had provided intelligence about the...

  • LeVar Burton implores kids to read banned books: 'That's where the good stuff is'

    On "The Daily Show," LeVar Burton pointed out how ridiculous the book ban efforts in the U.S. are getting.

  • Ottawa police hand out fliers demanding Freedom Convoy protestors 'leave the area now'

    Ottawa police are demanding Freedom Convoy protestors leave the area immediately, a flier shows.

  • Jeanine Pirro Appears To Forget Who Was President In 2020, Blames Biden For Protests

    The Fox News host attacked Joe Biden for protests in the summer of 2020 when Donald Trump was president.