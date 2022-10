KIRO

With nearly 85% of the wreckage of the Whidbey Island floatplane crash recovered, investigators with the National Transportation Safety board have released a preliminary update into a possible cause into the incident that killed 10 people. Most of the plane wreckage has been recovered; however, the right wing stabilizer and the left wing were not located, both shifting in the undersea currents. Investigators identified concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, a piece of the tail that provides stability to the up-and-down flight of the aircraft.