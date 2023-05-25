Police: Tip leads to meth, weapons arrest

May 25—A tip from the community resulted in an arrest on meth-dealing charges and the seizure of drugs and several firearms, according to Terre Haute police.

The Vigo County Drug Task Force received a tip from our community regarding a person who was suspected of dealing methamphetamine, the THPD said on its Facebook page.

The task force began an investigation that confirmed the information, and it led to an arrest on Wednesday.

Kip M. Pesavento, 54, of Terre Haute is held without bond on charges of possession of firearms by a serious violent weapon, manufacture/dealing of methamphetamine, possession of meth and possession of marijuana, according to online Vigo County Jail records. He has a court date set for today (May 25).

When arrested, Pesavento was found to have marijuana, nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms in his possession, police said.

"This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance from our community, and we thank you," police said.