Police tips protect packages from porch pirates

Dec. 5—Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, and along with arriving packages, local porch pirates are out looking for their next victims.

According to a study done by C+R Research, 36% of Americans have experienced package theft and an additional 56% said it has happened to someone they know. A report from BusinessWire said that in 2017, 75% of package thefts occurred during daylight hours.

Sgt. Matt Kneib with the St. Joseph Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit said that one of the biggest things that help prevent theft is simply just being aware.

"It's important to just slow down, take that time to really observe your surroundings and think about things that are going on so that you're not making yourself one of those victims of an opportunity," Kneib said.

Kneib said that there are steps a homeowner can take to prevent packages from being stolen.

"So some things you can do with the porch pirate issues is a security system, doorbell systems, some of that effect with surveillance, that's a good deterrent," Kneib said. "Some places will allow you to pick up and store or you can do a required signature for pick up. If you don't have that option or opportunity, then you can make sure that the items are being picked up when someone is at home and present. You can stage your porch to where it's not so obvious that there are packages when they are delivered."

KingsleyPark.com reported that the average value of a stolen package is $140, and police make arrests in less than 10% of reported theft cases.

Kneib said that the first step someone should take if they notice a missing or stolen package is to contact authorities.

"Contact us, let us know," Kneib said. "Also, make sure your neighbors are aware. And if you have that relationship with your neighbors build that up to where they're also watching out for your belongings as well."

Policyadvice.net reported that almost half (48%) of all burglars say they would bypass a home if they heard a noise coming from inside.

Kneib also said it's best to be aware of the risk of home invasion as the winter months arrive, especially if travel is involved.

"Take those steps to secure your place," Kneib said. "Make sure your windows are properly secured, making sure that you know you have lights on or a TV on or something to give that illusion that someone is home to try to deter them. If you're going out of state or traveling, make sure that your mail isn't piling up in the mailbox or you have someone that's taking care of your snow removal or something to that effect where it looks like someone is constantly there."