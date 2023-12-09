Police: Titusville child hospitalized in Saturday morning accidental shooting

TITUSVILLE — A Titusville child was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning during a shooting incident between two juveniles, police said.

Titusville police responded just after 9:45 a.m. Saturday to a report of a juvenile shot at a residence in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, according to a press release.

A Titusville child was taken to a local hospital Saturday morning after a shooting incident between two juveniles, police reported

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was accidental, police said. No details about the juvenile's gender, age or condition were disclosed

More: FHP: Melbourne man, 28, dies in car crash on I-95 in West Melbourne

Britt Kennerly is education/breaking news editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Kennerly at 321-917-4744 or bkennerly@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bybrittkennerly Facebook: /bybrittkennerly.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police: 2 juveniles involved in accidental shooting; 1 hospitalized