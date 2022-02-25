Police: Titusville man arrested after he barricaded himself in home, set fire to residence

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Titusville man barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant accusing him of domestic violence and other charges in January and February, records show.

James Talbert, 41, of Titusville was arrested Wednesday after barricading himself inside the Harrison Street residence and setting it on fire after a SWAT team attempted to get him to exit the residence for several hours, according to his arrest affidavit.

He was charged with sexual battery with a weapon, aggravated stalking, battery domestic violence, two counts of witness tampering, assault, arson of a structure and resisting an officer without violence.

Titusville police attempted to arrest Talbert Tuesday morning on a warrant, the arrest affidavit said. When Talbert, who was smoking a cigarette outside the home, saw the police, he barricaded himself inside.

Inside the home, Talbert made contact with the person who made previous accusations of stalking, domestic violence, assault, sexual battery with a weapon and witness tampering, the affidavit said. He had been told not to contact this person, as there was an ongoing investigation into these charges.

After Titusville police and a SWAT team worked for several hours to get Talbert to come outside, Talbert "willfully and unlawfully set fire to his residence," the affidavit said. Three connecting residences were evacuated as a result. Multiple SWAT team members witnessed Talbert trying to reignite the fire in his bathroom, and police found "significant fire damage."

Talbert was being held at Brevard County Jail without bond.

