Police: Tobyhanna man killed in accident on I-380 in Coolbaugh Township

An accident on Interstate 380 left one man dead in Coolbaugh Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Steven McKenna, of Tobyhanna, was traveling southbound on I-380 at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Suddenly, around mile marker 5.1, his vehicle veered to the right, off the road, struck an embankment, struck a tree, and rolled over multiple times before stopping beside the embankment. A public information release regarding the accident said the reason the vehicle veered was unknown.

McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:46 a.m. by a deputy Monroe County coroner.

In addition to the state police, Coolbaugh Township and Tobyhanna Army Depot fire departments, Pocono Mountain Regional EMS and Schlier’s Towing responded to the scene.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Tobyhanna man killed in accident on I-380 in Poconos