Police: Tolland man arrested for threatening Rep. Nuccio

Sep. 13—State Capital Police arrested a Tolland man Tuesday on multiple charges of threatening Rep. Tammy Nuccio, R-Tolland.

Justin Gagnon, 42, of Tolland, was charged with threatening in the second-degree, harassment in the second-degree, and breach of peace in the second-degree.

Gagnon was released on a non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Sept. 21.

According to Sgt. Greg Wimble, public information officer for the State Capital Police, the arrest stemmed from an investigation of a voicemail communication Gagnon sent to Nuccio.

A staff member in Nuccio's office said one of her campaign signs had inadvertently been placed on Gagnon's lawn, whereupon he called and left a voicemail threatening violence toward Nuccio.

Nuccio said in a written release society has become increasingly polarized over the past several years and political rhetoric at all levels has been dangerously escalating.

She understands how people have become agitated and emotional over political topics, Nuccio said, but threats of extreme violence cannot be tolerated and must be taken seriously.

"The threat directed toward me from a constituent was extremely frightening to both myself and my family," she wrote. "Our home lives have been irreparably impacted."

Nuccio said she hopes people who are becoming overly emotional can get the help they need or find a way to vent their frustrations without threats, words, or actions of violence.

"Politics and public service need not be overly combative or caustic, and my hope is lessons can be learned from this unfortunate matter," she wrote. "I, like so many in our community, hope that we can all begin to heal the divides between us and work together for the betterment of our residents."

