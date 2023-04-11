Police: Tolland teacher had 2-year 'relationship' with student

Apr. 11—A former Tolland teacher charged last week with sexual assault engaged in an inappropriate two-year relationship with a student that began after he told the girl he had feelings for her, according to police records.

Kris Coffey, 43, of Coventry was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Coffey resigned from the school system after being placed on leave in February, when the school system became aware of the investigation, Superintendent Walter Willet said Friday.

Coffey also was suspended without pay for five days in 2016 for continually failing to follow protocol and make reports to the administration on "information related to the safety of students."

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

Authorities first learned of the relationship in February, after a former Tolland High School student made an anonymous report to the state Department of Children and Families.

The caller reported that they were concerned for the safety of current students after learning that Coffey had an inappropriate relationship with a former student in the 2014-15 school years.

That report was forwarded to state police, and they were able to get in contact with two witnesses who made the call. One of them relayed that the victim had told them about the relationship with Coffey.

State police met with the victim at the end of February and took a statement about what had happened.

According to the woman, she attended the high school between 2011 and 2015. During that time she, like some other students, would eat lunch in Coffey's classroom. During one of those lunches, after the other students had left, Coffey said he had feelings for her.

Coffey's confession made her feel nervous and anxious, but she told him that they needed to talk about it, the woman said.

Over the following summer, when she was 16 and 17, they met at times in public places to talk, and their relationship eventually escalated into dating, according to the woman.

The relationship continued into the next school year. She continued to eat lunch in his classroom, but would also go to his classroom when he wasn't teaching. On one of those occasions Coffey exposed his genitals to her.

The woman described a different instance as well, following a school event, when they were partially unclothed together.

The woman told state police about other incidents, but they are redacted from the affidavit.

She attempted to stay in contact with Coffey after graduating, but he told her to move on. She found that difficult, as she couldn't talk to anyone about it.

State police spoke with Coffey after interviewing the woman, and he confirmed that the relationship had occurred. He told state police that it began with emails, and progressed to sexual encounters, mostly initiated by him.

Coffey said that in the fall of the woman's senior year he decided the relationship needed to stop, and there weren't any more sexual encounters after that.

