Police took DNA, black clothing from Bryan Kohberger's family home in Pennsylvania new documents show

Feb. 28—Police took Bryan Kohberger's DNA along with a series of black clothing items from his family's Pennsylvania home, court documents released Tuesday show.

Kohberger is charged with killing four University of Idaho students last November. A list of items seized from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, was included in a search warrant released publicly for the first time Tuesday. Additional search warrants, likely for Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra, are expected to be released Wednesday, according to court staff.

Roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found dead in their home near the U of I campus in November.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

FBI investigators seized a silver flash light, four medical style gloves, along with six items of clothing. Those items included a WSU Cougars black sweatshirt, black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, and black socks, shorts and boxers.

They also collected Kohberger's DNA, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The weapon used in the attacks was not on the list. Investigators have yet to find the Ka-Bar style knife when they last spoke publicly about the case prior to a gag order issued by a Latah County Judge on Jan. 3.

Kohberger's next court hearing is scheduled for June 26.