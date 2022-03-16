'Police took everyone into custody'

Mar. 16—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Five people wanted by law enforcement authorities were apprehended when a township police officer spotted suspicious activity while investigating an unrelated minor vehicle crash Tuesday.

A large amount of suspected illegal drugs, paraphernalia and brass knuckles were discovered during the incident in the parking lot of the Convenient Food Mart/Sunoco/Subway on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, according to court records.

Police were at the parking lot for a minor vehicle crash just before 4 p.m.

While investigating the crash, an officer noticed a man, identified as Anthony Zamboni, walk away from a parked 2004 Jeep, enter the building and spent nearly 15 minutes inside a restroom, court records say.

Police checked the Jeep's license plate that returned the vehicle's owner as an elderly white woman from Sunbury. Police noticed there wasn't an elderly woman with the Jeep, which was occupied by four other people.

Officers engaged a conversation with the occupants.

While talking to the occupants, officers noticed a zip-lock bag filled with a crystallize rock like substance on the rear seat and brass knuckles on the rear floor, court records say.

Several of the occupants identified themselves using other names and two claimed they did not know their entire Social Security number.

When police learned their identities, they discovered all five were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Court records say:

Darryll Wrey Elliot Jr., 36, of Sunbury, was wanted by Shamokin police on drug trafficking offenses.

Colby Aleta, 32, of Sunbury, was wanted by the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office on allegations of failing to appear in court.

Jesse Swank, 33, of Coal Township, was wanted by the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office on allegations of failing to appear in court and on drunken driving charges.

Zamboni, 35, of Mount Carmel, was wanted by Shamokin police on drug trafficking offenses.

Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, was wanted by Wilkes-Barre Township police on retail theft, terroristic threats and harassment charges since Feb. 8.

"Police took everyone in custody," police stated in court records.

Long allegedly was in possession of a pills without a prescription.

A search warrant was served on the Jeep resulting in the seizure of a zipper pouch with the words, "Come back with a warrant," several bags filled with suspected marijuana, a vial containing a liquid substance, several bags filled with a crystal rock like substance, papers with Elliott's name, syringes, marijuana wax, a spoon and brass knuckles, court records say.

Police said in court records the crystal substances tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

As a result of the incident in the parking lot, Elliott was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Long was charged on two separate criminal complaints listing offenses of possession of a controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, terroristic threats and harassment. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Aleta, Swank, Amboni were detained on warrants by other law enforcement authorities.