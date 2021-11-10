Police: Torrance patient raped man in bid to go from state hospital to jail cell

Nov. 10—A patient at Torrance State Hospital is accused by state police of raping a mentally disabled man there in an effort to be moved from the facility to jail, according to court papers.

Keith Lloyd Saltonstall, 50, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges of sexual assault, rape of a mentally disabled person and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $2 million bail.

Troopers started investigating in June after a report from officials at the Derry Township facility that Saltonstall offered a male patient money in exchange for sex, according to court papers. Saltonstall has been a patient there since 2010 after completing a sentence in a 1989 rape case and police said he has a history of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior.

Hospital staff members grew suspicious after receiving a note from the male patient, indicating he wanted to be Saltonstall's roommate. The note appeared to be in Saltonstall's handwriting, according to court papers. The patient later told a doctor that Saltonstall had promised him money in exchange for sex.

During an interview with troopers, the patient said Saltonstall raped him two or three times.

Saltonstall admitted to a doctor that he wanted the patient to become his roommate in an effort to be released from the hospital.

"... so I came up with one solution to solving my discharge problem, which was get arrested for having non consensual sex with a patient," he wrote in a note to the doctor which was included in the police complaint.

He denied raping the patient during an interview with police. Saltonstall was ordered in September to undergo a forensic examination.

His attorney could not be reached. He is registered for life as a sex offender under Megan's Law in connection with the 1989 rape case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .