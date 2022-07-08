Police: Out-of-towners caught selling fentanyl, cocaine outside Encore Boston Harbor

Out-of-town visitors were arrested Thursday night after police say they were caught with a large stash of drugs outside Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Detectives and DEA agents interrupted a drug transaction that included 800 tablets of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine, and $50,000 in cash, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

Police did not release the names of the people involved in the incident.

In a tweet, Mazzie wrote, “As a reminder fentanyl is found in everything!”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Everett PD Det. & DEA TF Agent helped interrupt this drug transaction of 800 tablets of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine & $50K cash involving out of town visitors outside of Encore Boston Harbor last night. As a reminder fentanyl is found in everything! @everettpolicema pic.twitter.com/8twglabq9g — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) July 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

