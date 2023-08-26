Police track AirTag to find stolen property, suspect

Aug. 25—A Rivesville man is in jail after police allegedly found him on Wednesday in possession of a stolen electronic bicycle. The man was captured via a tracking device that had been previously placed by the e-bike's owner.

West Virginia University Police (UPD) Sergeant Steven McRobie initially responded to the call and spoke with the victim who reported someone had stolen his white e-bike, valued around $1, 600.

McRobie was able to track the bike to the Suncrest Towne Centre Kroger using an AirTag that had been previously placed by the victim.

Because McRobie had traveled outside of UPD jurisdiction to locate the stolen property, a West Virginia State Trooper was called to the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Travis James Wheeler, 25, of Rivesville, was allegedly on scene and found to be in possession of the e-bike.

Wheeler allegedly said "he borrowed the bike from a friend named Sean with red hair, " but could not provide any additional information for the supposed friend.

Cpl. P.J. Maidens with the WVSP stated the e-bike looked like it had recently been painted black but did not find Wheeler in possession of any paint and he did not have any residual paint on his hands.

Maidens placed Wheeler under arrest for receiving or transferring stolen property.

Wheeler was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $5, 000. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.