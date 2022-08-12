Police track Bloomington murder suspect to Chicago and arrest him

Police went to Chicago to arrest a suspect in a recent Bloomington homicide, charging the 23-year-old man with murder in the July shooting death of Tyshawn Carter at his Kinser Flats apartment.

Bloomington Police Department detectives and U.S. marshals tracked Kendrick Q. Webb to an apartment on Chicago's west side Wednesday afternoon, according to a BPD news release. They saw Webb on an apartment building front porch and arrested him on a warrant for murder and possession of a handgun by a serious felon.

Webb, who police said is transient, was being held without bond at the Cook County Jail in Chicago. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case says Webb also is wanted on a warrant for a murder in Georgia; details weren't available Thursday. He faces murder charges in two states, and it wasn't clear where he would be transported first to be charged in court.

The affidavit filed by BPD Detective Jonathan Muscato said witness reports and security tape footage show that at least eight people were at Carter's apartment at 1610 N. Kinser Pike.

A woman who was there told police she had been dating Webb since he arrived in Bloomington a few weeks before the murder. She described an argument between the two men, during which she said Webb shot Carter once in the head, then pointed the gun at her when she started screaming, telling her to shut up.

She said he tucked the gun into the front of his pants, and the two left the apartment. Webb fled the scene before anyone called 911, and Carter died before the first officers got there around 4:50 the morning of July 27.

Kinser Flats is at the corner of Kinser and Gourley pikes on Blomington's north side. It's a 50-unit federally subsidized apartment complex for people living with addiction that opened in the spring of 2021.

