Police track down, arrest suspects in Liliha armed carjacking

Jul. 24—Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with an alleged armed carjacking in Liliha early today.

Police said a 26-year-old man pulled up to an automated teller machine in his 2005 Honda at the Liliha Square Shopping Center at about 1 :10 a.m. when the suspects, ages 41 and 47, pulled in behind him.

The victim and suspects are not known to one another.

Police said the suspects approached the victim, brandished a handgun and took his vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police were called. Approximately two hours later, officers located the suspects on Matlock Avenue in the Makiki area and arrested the pair on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police also recovered the Honda belonging to the victim.