Police track shooting suspect by following his footprints in snow in Bloomfield

Police tracked a suspect in an alleged shooting by following his footprints through freshly fallen snow in Bloomfield early Tuesday, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the Bloomfield Police Department received a call that a bullet had flown through a home on Allen Street. Investigators the on scene found a single bullet had gone through a bedroom window and through a bedroom wall before becoming lodged in an adjoining bathroom, according to police.

Police canvassed the area and found a 9mm shell casing in nearby Pershing Park, where they spotted freshly fallen footprints in the snow. The prints led them to a home on East Harold Street and the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Devonte Pipkin Jr., police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found 100 rounds of ammunition and a fully loaded Glock 19 stolen out of Vermont with an extended ammunition magazine. The firearm had an aftermarket accessory that converted it into an automatic firing weapon, police said.

Pipkin was charged with illegal possession of a machine gun, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and second-degree reckless endangerment. He was being held in lieu of an $800,000 bond, police said.