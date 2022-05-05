Police: Traffic stop led to fentanyl bust

May 5—GRISWOLD — Four people were arrested Tuesday after troopers conducted a traffic stop and then a passenger led troopers to a hotel room with 115 bags of fentanyl, according to an incident report and news release from Connecticut State Police.

Police said that about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a vehicle with misused plates driving on Preston Road — Route 164 — in Griswold. Police conducted a traffic stop at the PetroMax gas station and found that the driver, Jeffrey Jenkins, had two active arrest warrants.

Jenkins, 50, of Killingly was arrested and charged with first-degree failure to appear in court and violation of probation.

Police said that while investigating, a "cooperative passenger" led troopers to his hotel room down the street, where police found 115 bags of fentanyl, cutting agents, scales and packaging. Police found John Sanipas and Jamie Dodd, who respectively had four and five warrants with charges of failure to appear in court, in the room.

Sanipas, 24, of 73 School St., Norwich, and Dodd, 31, of Danielson both were charged with use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance — first offense, as was Seth Donahue, 25, of Jewett City, who police said was also in the room.

Sanipas and Dodd also were charged with second-degree failure to appear in court, Dodd additionally was charged with first-degree failure to appear in court, and Sanipas also was charged with possession with intent to sell or dispense a hallucinogenic substance and violation of probation.

A state police spokesperson did not answer emailed questions asking why the passenger led police to the hotel room or what the relationship is between the people involved, replying that "the information provided is what is available for release at this time and the investigation is ongoing."

