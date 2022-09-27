Police say transient swiped 9mm gun

Sep. 26—An ex-convict who isn't allowed to possess firearms was arrested Thursday morning after employees of a pawnshop told police she stole a Smith and Wesson from their store.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, employees of Big Tex Pawn Shop on North West County Road called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Thursday about the theft. When officers arrived, they saw Alexandrea Snowden, 25, on surveillance video looking at the 9 mm gun and then running out the door with it, the report stated.

Officers learned during their investigation Snowden had been sent to prison six years ago and the GMC Acadia she'd driven to the pawnshop had been reported stolen by an Ector County resident, according to the report. While they were still investigating, officers learned Snowden was in the 600 block of East Pearl and when they arrived, she began running through a field.

Officers caught up with her and arrested her on suspicion of unlawful carrying of weapons, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with previous convictions for evading arrest and theft of a firearm. The unlawful carrying charge is a Class 2 felony punishable by a prison term of two to 20 years and the other charges are state jail felonies punishable by a prison sentence of six months to two years.

Snowden, a transient, remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $42,000. She was also being held by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Online Ector County District Court records indicate Snowden was given four years in prison in November 2016 for possession of a a controlled substance, cocaine.