Police Tread Lightly as Pandemic Spreads

If you have a fender bender in Nashville, Tennessee, these days, chances are you’ll be filing your report by phone. In Philadelphia, the police are trying not to take drug dealers to jail. In Hilton Head, South Carolina, the authorities have seemed particularly focused on one offense: gathering and drinking on the beach.

But even that transgression was unlikely to lead to an arrest. Across the country, violators of new rules that require staying at home and keeping your distance from others are most likely to get off with a warning.

Police departments are treading softly as they navigate the twin demands of the coronavirus pandemic: how and when to enforce the new safety regulations, and how to do their regular work in the midst of a national health emergency.

“This is a very, very stressful time, and we will approach our job with compassion,” said Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, where Hilton Head beaches were closed to prevent large congregations of spring break revelers.

Several police departments in areas under restriction orders, including in the San Francisco Bay Area, have taken an “education over enforcement” approach, preferring to warn people rather than to arrest them.

“If we see large groups, we’ll go and talk to them, educate them about it and try and get compliance,” Chief Terence Monahan of the New York Police Department told local news station NY1 before New York state’s stay-at-home order went into effect Sunday night.

Much of the coronavirus action has been focused on businesses rather than on people. Police officers in New York City have visited thousands of bars and restaurants with little incident.

In San Jose, California, the police plan to step up enforcement this week, particularly for businesses that have already been warned but have failed to close.

“We’re not going to stay ‘educational’ for long if people aren’t paying attention to this,” Chief Eddie Garcia said in a news conference Friday, adding that criminal citations could be issued.

There were glimpses of how much could be at stake.

A month before the coronavirus outbreak led to orders that tens of millions of Americans largely stay at home, white supremacists had urged each other to spread the virus by filling spray bottles with saliva, spitting on elevator buttons and other ways, intelligence officials said.

The bioterrorism plot was detailed in an unclassified intelligence briefing in late February by the Federal Protective Service, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. Hate group members used the instant messaging application Telegram to urge each other to weaponize the virus and target law enforcement officers and “non-white” communities.

There was no evidence members of hate groups took any of those actions.

But Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, said in an interview Sunday that it’s not surprising that hate groups have tried to seize on the anxiety and confusion over the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think we’re all in the fog of war trying to understand what the coronavirus will mean for our families, our firms and our society as a whole,” Greenblatt said.

And sometimes, the virus and traditional police work intersect.

On March 6, police in Portland, Oregon, received a report of the theft of 20-25 cases of N95 respirator masks, each case containing 400 masks. The next day, the theft victim discovered someone selling what seemed to be the same masks on Craigslist. A 22-year-old man was arrested on theft charges, eventually 13 boxes of the masks were recovered, and the theft victim donated all the masks to local hospitals for dealing with the coronavirus, police said.

Still, across the country there have been few arrests related to the coronavirus. That was in stark contrast to the stringent approach of police forces abroad.

In Jordan, 400 people were arrested after violating a nationwide curfew introduced Saturday. A 26-year-old man was arrested on the Isle of Man, in the Irish Sea, after “failing to self-isolate.” He faces a possible fine of up to 10,000 pounds (about $11,500) and prison. As of Friday, more than 31,000 people in Spain had been reported for not abiding by stay-at-home rules, according to the country’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande Marlaska.