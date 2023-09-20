Police say Trenton man responsible for DUI crash that hurt Morrisville cop

A 41-year-old New Jersey man wanted for driving under the influence has been cited after authorities allege he struck and injured a Morrisville police officer.

Falls police said that it does not appear that Juan Martinez, of Trenton, was impaired when he struck Morrisville officer Cpl. William Smith while he was assisting Falls police with a disabled vehicle.

Williams was struck from behind in the accident, which happened Monday shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Route 1 South in the area of Route 32 in Morrisville, police said.

Smith was taken to Capital Health in Trenton with head and neck injuries, but he was not admitted, Falls police said on Wednesday.

Martinez was taken to Jefferson Health in Falls where he was treated and then arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for driving under the influence. The Bucks County Sheriffs Department took him into custody.

Martinez received multiple traffic citations including one for driving under a DUI-related suspension.

